Ben Foster to leave Watford at end of the season

The ups, downs, good, bad & ugly…it’s all part of the journey!

My time @WatfordFC is up, but a huge thanks for all the support & love Iv received from fans, players & staff in the 6 years with the club, it’s been a blast!

Looking forward to what next season will bring?? pic.twitter.com/GCBuGsaI6b

— Ben Foster (@BenFoster) May 16, 2022