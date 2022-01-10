Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ledley meets Ledley and Mason Mount turns 23 – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

And Tottenham made Zendaya one of their own.

Ledley King saw his mural for the first time
Ledley King saw his mural for the first time

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 10.

Football

Happy 23rd birthday Mason Mount.

Liverpool remembered Billy Liddell.

Tottenham made Zendaya one of their own.

David Beckham was back at it.

Barca turned the clock back.

When Ledley met… Ledley.

Golf

Sergio Garcia celebrated his birthday.

Which had fallen just a day before that of Ryder Cup team-mate Ian Poulter.

Jon Rahm has been enjoying some family time while playing in Hawaii.

Justin Rose was keeping fit.

Boxing

Nicola Adams was living her best life.

Cricket

Virat Kohli was back for India.

Alex Hales had a day to remember.

KP hung out with his “precious babies”.

A good day for Sam Curran.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News