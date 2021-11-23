England duo unbeaten as Ben Stokes waits for return in rain-hit tour opener

A frustrating rain-interrupted day in our first warm-up match between our Ashes and Lions squads ????????

Rory Burns (39*) & @HaseebHameed97 (53*) took our Ashes squad to 98/0 before rain resulted in an early abandonment to play. pic.twitter.com/BJ93oyx0j9

— England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 23, 2021