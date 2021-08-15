Bayern Munich and Germany great Gerd Muller dies aged 75

West Germany’s Gerd Muller (l) has died

Gerd Muller, the striker who scored the winning goal for West Germany in the 1974 World Cup final, has died aged 75.

Considered one of the finest players of his generation, Muller also helped West Germany to European Championship glory in 1972 and won the European Cup three times with Bayern Munich.

Muller died on Sunday morning after a six-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

His former club Bayern revealed the news with a statement which read: “Today the world of FC Bayern stands still.

England goalkeeper Gordon Banks dives at the feet Gerd Muller (PA)

“The German record champions and his entire fan base mourn Gerd Muller, who died early Sunday morning at the age of 75.”

Affectionately known as ‘Der Bomber’, Muller scored 68 goals in 62 appearances for West Germany, including the winner against Holland at Munich’s Olympic Stadium in 1974.

During 15 years at Bayern, Muller hit a record 365 goals in 427 Bundesliga games and 66 goals in 74 European matches.

He also won the Ballon d’Or in 1970 among a host of other individual and collective awards and honours.

FC Bayern are mourning the passing of Gerd Müller. The FC Bayern world is standing still today. The club and all its fans are mourning the death of Gerd Müller, who passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 75. — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 15, 2021

Bayern president Herbert Hainer told the club website: “Today is a sad, black day for FC Bayern and all of its fans.

“Gerd Muller was the greatest striker there has ever been – and a fine person, a personality in world football. We are united in deep sorrow with his wife Uschi and his family.