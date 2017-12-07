Cristiano Ronaldo wins Ballon d’Or for fifth time

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Ballon d’Or for a fifth time to move level with rival Lionel Messi.

The Real Madrid forward was named the winner of France Football’s prestigious award at a ceremony in Paris on Thursday.

Ronaldo, 32, previously won the award in 2008, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

Messi finished second in the voting while Neymar, who joined Paris St Germain in a world-record transfer deal this summer, was third.

Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante was eighth in the voting, the highest-placed of the seven Premier League players nominated.

Ronaldo has had an outstanding 2017, helping Madrid to a LaLiga, Champions League and Spanish Super Cup treble this year.