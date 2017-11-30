How the sporting world reacted to Tiger Woods’ comeback

Tiger Woods made his return to golf at the Hero World Challenge on Thursday.

The 14-time major winner, who underwent spinal fusion surgery in April, carded an opening-round three-under par 69 in his first tournament since February.

And here is how the rest of the sporting world reacted to Woods’return from a nine-month lay-off.

The wait is over. The wait is over. @TigerWoods — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 30, 2017

Staying home watching the big cat ? @TigerWoods ? if u guys must know? — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) November 30, 2017

Pumped to be watching @TigerWoods back out there!!! — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) November 30, 2017

Nice to see the best of the best back on the golf course.Good luck @TigerWoods — Thomas Bjørn (@thomasbjorngolf) November 30, 2017

Tough to argue with those last 2 ball speeds from @TigerWoods if data is correct. 180 and 178 mph ball speed. Proper fast. Looks less underneath on way down for sure. Maybe he IS back!! — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) November 30, 2017

Great seeing Tiger back in action he’s definitely great for the game of golf! Wishing @TigerWoods nothing but the best of luck! @TGRLiveEvents ?#HeroWorldChallenge — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) November 30, 2017

Different time of his life, different challenge.. same old Tiger smashing our expectations..it’s early I know..but the signs are good #golf — Nick Dougherty (@NickDougherty5) November 30, 2017

Terrific to see @TigerWoods back playing golf and well too !!! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) November 30, 2017

Great to see @tigerwoods back on the golfcourse playing golf again!Looks strong and good? #tiger #legend — Joost Luiten (@joostluiten) November 30, 2017