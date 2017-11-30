Menu

How the sporting world reacted to Tiger Woods’ comeback

The 14-time major winner made his comeback from a nine-month lay-off

Tiger Woods returned to action in the Bahamas (Dante Carrer/AP)

Tiger Woods made his return to golf at the Hero World Challenge on Thursday.

The 14-time major winner, who underwent spinal fusion surgery in April, carded an opening-round three-under par 69 in his first tournament since February.

And here is how the rest of the sporting world reacted to Woods’return from a nine-month lay-off.

