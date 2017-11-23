Sean O’Loughlin has rare opportunity to lead England into World Cup final

England are aiming to put four years of hurt behind them when they challenge Tonga for a place in the World Cup final.

It is 22 years since Denis Betts, the current assistant coach, became the last man to captain England in a World Cup final but Sean O’Loughlin has the chance to bridge the gap when he leads the team out at Auckland’s Mount Smart Stadium on Saturday.

O’Loughlin was at the helm when England were denied by a last-minute converted try from New Zealand’s Shaun Johnson in the 2013 semi-final at Wembley, a result that still pains him.

SAM'S THE MAN ? Huge try from @SamBurgess8 in 2013 – going to be another massive semi-final on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/Z9TzaD0b1b — England Rugby League (@England_RL) November 23, 2017

“It was probably one of the most disappointing games I have been involved in,” the Wigan loose forward recalled.

“We played reasonably well. It was a good performance and we were in front for most of the game but didn’t quite get it – you learn lessons from those games.

“The team has changed a lot since then but the lads who were there knew how close we came to doing something special that year and appreciate the opportunity we have got now.

Getting ready for a huge game Saturday ? Walmsley and Hodgson take us through today's England session#RLWC2017 pic.twitter.com/7tpAwiC2Dr — England Rugby League (@England_RL) November 22, 2017

“There is definitely still an element of disappointment from that but we have got an opportunity to put that right.

“We want to go that next step and make the final and hopefully win. It is a massive game but everyone is excited about it.”

O’Loughlin fully appreciates the sense of occasion and the opportunity to go down in history as England look to justify their favourites’ tag against the Pacific Islanders.

#WednesdayWorkout Time to get those muscles pumping! ? pic.twitter.com/4nS3dOzniL — England Rugby League (@England_RL) November 22, 2017

“It is a special occasion for everyone – whether you are captain or not – and for the sport,” he said. “For the country to be involved in a final would be massive.

“There was a lot of support for us in 2013, people bought into that from outside rugby league circles, and hopefully the momentum we have got at the minute and going into a big semi-final, we can pick up that support again.”

While Tonga pulled off one of the big upsets of the tournament by defeating New Zealand in the group stages, England have gone steadily about their business and O’Loughlin is confident they can now lift their performance to the required level.

Minutes you didn't see ? England v PNG We take you behind the scenes in Saturday's #RLWC2017 Quarter-Final ? pic.twitter.com/ahV7488Zgr — England Rugby League (@England_RL) November 21, 2017

“We have not hit 100 per cent but we have still played well and there are lots of positives to come out of the performances,” he said. “The boys know what is expected of them in these games.

“As much as we have come up a bit short, the confidence and belief is still there and we are confident going into these games and confident we can put in a performance to get us a win.

“I think there have been positives from every game we have played, not as a whole 80 minutes, but definitely glimpses of what we can do and that gives us confidence. It is just about putting in more of a complete performance. That is the task ahead of us.”