Double joy for Evans as he helps Murray to victory

The Birmingham ace kicked off his Olympic campaign as he battled past Moez Echargui 6-2 4-6 6-2 in the men’s singles.

And then he helped Andy Murray put retirement on hold for another day with an incredible fightback in the first round of the men’s doubles.

Murray is playing the final event of his brilliant career and, having pulled out of singles on Thursday, knew defeat against Japanese duo Taro Daniel and Kei Nishikori would mean the end.

It certainly looked to be heading that way when, having trailed 4-2 in the second set on a subdued Court Suzanne Lenglen, Murray and Evans then faced five match points at 4-9 in the deciding tie-break. But Murray knows a thing or two about comebacks and, aided by Evans, he conjured another remarkable one, the pair winning seven points in a row to triumph 2-6 7-6 (5) (11/9).

Evans has been struggling with a knee injury suffered at Queen’s Club last month and he was not helped by a heavy fall during his match against Tunisian world number 384 Echargui.

He promised Murray ahead of the Games that doubles would be his priority and he hinted he might pull out of singles if he did not feel physically he was up to both.

Jack Draper also tasted victory as he eased to a 6-1 6-4 victory over veteran Kei Nishikori, but Katie Boulter lost 6-4 6-2 to Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.