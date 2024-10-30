Book signing event for new book celebrating Wolves hero

'Golden Hero' is the latest book from former Express & Star sports editor Steve Gordos, chronicling Wright's rise to a history-making Wolves hero that became the first player in the world to play in 100 full internationals for his country.

Alongside the launch of Golden Hero, the Waterstones store on Victoria Street in Wolverhampton city centre is hosting an event this Saturday (November 2), where fans can pick up a copy and have it signed by Gordos.

Supporters can arrive between 2pm and 3pm, before Wolves' home game with Crystal Palace at Molineux that kicks off at 5.30pm.

It is a free event that does not require any pre-booking. Copies of Gordos' previous book 'Golden Glory' will also be available.

Book signing event

"You have to be my age, 79, to remember Billy, so I hope the book will let younger fans know just how good he was," Gordos said.

"His Steven Gerrard-type all-action half back days were over when I first saw him in 1954. By then he was a central defender whose reading of a game was like Bobby Moore's. He rarely lost out in a heading duel even though he was not a tall man.

"This year saw the centenary of Billy's birth so it seemed an ideal reason to detail his place in football history, as the first to win 100 caps that place is permanent. I think the FA should honour him with a statue at Wembley but an approach to them was turned down.

"The book contains a report and stats on each of the England games that brought him his 100 caps and I have found out quite a bit a out his early career. He was first used by legendary manager Major Frank Buckley in wartime games as a winger or occasionally centre forward. At 15 he was almost certainly Wolves' youngest scorer in a first-team game.

"In his day Billy was admired throughout the football world. He was honoured by the town with a civic banquet to mark his 100th cap which had been won against Scotland at Wembley in 1959. I was there and England won 1-0 thanks to a Bobby Charlton header."

Supporters that cannot attend the event can ring Waterstones on 01902 427219 to reserve a signed copy.