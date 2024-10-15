Wolves and Aston Villa fixture confirmation for Christmas TV picks

The Molineux men have seen six changes to their fixture list across December and January.

Their trip to Everton has been moved back by 24 hours and will now take place on Wednesday December 4 with a 7.30pm kick-off. The game will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video.

Wolves' next fixture, away at West Ham, has also been moved and will now take place at 8pm on Monday, December 9, with an 8pm kick-off. The clash will be screened by Sky Sports

The home clash with Manchester United on Boxing Day has been put back to an evening kick-off and will now start at 5.30pm, shown by Amazon.

The Molineux clash with Nottingham Forest will now be shown on Sky on Monday January 6, with an 8pm start, before the trip to Newcastle on Wednesday, January 15, has been given a slightly earlier kick-off time of 7.30pm, to be shown on TNT Sports.

Wolves' final away game in January to visit Chelsea has also been moved back and will take place on Monday, January 20, kicking-off at 8pm.

Villa's fixture list for the festive season is also changed, with their home clash with Brentford now taking place at 8.15pm on Wednesday, December 4. It will be shown on Amazon Prime.

The trip to the City Ground to face Forest on Saturday, December 14, now kicks-off at 5.30pm and will be on Sky Sports.

Champions Manchester City's visit to Villa Park on December 21 will now start at 12.15pm to be shown by TNT.

The claret and blues' final game of the calendar year, at home to Brighton, has been pushed back to Monday, December 30, as a result of other changes to the Seagulls' fixtures, but will not be shown live on TV.

The January 15 away trip to Everton will now kick-off at 7.30pm for TNT coverage while Villa's game at Arsenal on Saturday, January 18, will now kick-off at 5.30pm for Sky coverage.

The final change will see the Villa Park clash with West Ham moved back to Sunday, January, with a 4.30pm kick-off, again for Sky Sports.