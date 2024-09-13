Brazil international changes Wolves squad number

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Brazilian international has been wearing the number 12 shirt since he signed for the club from Atletico Madrid in January 2023 but will now switch to the 10 for the 2024/25 season following Daniel Podence’s switch to Saudi side Al-Shabab.

Cunha will follow in the footsteps of many of the club’s memorable forwards to don the number 10 shirt, including Derek Dougan, Mel Eves, Steven Fletcher, Bakary Sako and Helder Costa.

To celebrate the moment, the 25-year-old surprised unsuspecting supporters at Molineux ahead of this weekend’s game, and gifted them with home and away shirts with his name and new number on the back.

Mattheus Cunha (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Supporters who have purchased an official ‘Cunha 12’ 2024/25 shirt from the Wolves Megastore or online at shop.wolves.co.uk can return it to the club for an exchange for the new number, up until 5pm on Monday 23rd September.

Any supporters who have purchased an official ‘Cunha 12’ 2024/25 shirt who live further afield or overseas and would like to enquire about an exchange, please contact fanservices.wolves@levymerch.com before the same date.

Wolves’ new signings, Andre (7), Jorgen Strand Larsen (9), Rodrigo Gomes (19), Carlos Forbs (26), Sam Johnstone (31), Bastien Meupiyou (33) and Pedro Lima (37), have also had their numbers confirmed.

While returning from their loan spells away last season, Yerson Mosquera has regained his number 14, Sasa Kalajdzic keeps 18, Goncalo Guedes takes number 29 and Luke Cundle will wear 34.