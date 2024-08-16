Gary O'Neil lifts lid on plans for quartet of Wolves attackers

Both forwards were expected to depart in the transfer window but were handed chances in pre-season and O’Neil has been complimentary of the way they have conducted themselves.

They are now due to be in the matchday squad tomorrow against Arsenal, but O’Neil cautions that there could still be movement until the window closes.

“The way I manage the group is that I take them as I find them and give them an opportunity to show everyone what they can do,” O’Neil said.

“They’ve done that over pre-season, they’ve knuckled down and been great around the place. They’ve worked their socks off.

“They’ve both got themselves in the best place possible to give themselves an opportunity to impact the Premier League with us this season.

“As it stands right now, that’s what we’re going to try and do with them.”