Wolfpack fear a tough Premier League start for Wolves

The club were handed a trip to Arsenal on the opening day of the season followed by a home clash with Chelsea, in what appears a tough opening couple of months for Wolves.

After their trip to the Emirates Stadium on August 19 and a home clash with Chelsea the following Saturday, Wolves then travel to Nottingham Forest before what also looks like a fierce September for Gary O’Neil’s side.

After an international break at the start of September, Newcastle visit Molineux before Wolves cross the West Midlands for the first derby of the season at Villa Park on September 21. They then host Liverpool, under new boss Arne Slot, on September 28.

The opening run of games has sparked some trepidation in the fanbase, hundreds of whom voted in our poll to see where they think their club will be after the first half-dozen matches.