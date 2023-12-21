E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 320 - A Wolves poddy Christmas
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen bring you the latest Wolves poddy in association with Kettle and Toaster man.
By Nathan Judah
Published
The boys discuss their Christmas festivities and why there was a lack of joy at the London Stadium.
What is going on with the strikers at the club and how many additions will be brought in next month.
The Wolves manager merry-go-round was in full swing this week, would you go back to an ex?
There's the latest Keen or not Keen and all your Christmas questions are answered.