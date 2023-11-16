How former Wolves forward Michal Zyro is still defying the odds
A fixture between Wolves and Fulham provided Michal Zyro with a major early highlight from what proved an altogether too fleeting Molineux career. Despite seeing opportunity slip painfully away through no fault of his own, the affable Polish international still harbours happy memories of his time in WV1.
Plus
By Paul Berry
Published
Normally, after an away win, the scene in the visitors dressing room and around the tunnel is very much a loud and vibrant one. Players buzzing, posing for pictures, chatting incessantly, full of vigour and verve.