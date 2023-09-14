Wolves striker Hwang Hee-chan backed to cause problems in Premier League

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hee Chan Hwang

The South Korean forward has two goals in four games, but has only started one of those fixtures when he was forced off at half-time against Everton with a small knock.

O'Neil hopes there is even more to come from the attacker as he challenges Hwang to continue improving.

"I'm looking forward to seeing more from him, because what he's shown so far is that he has work rate and ability," the head coach said.

"He has physical attributes to cause problems at this level, so he'll be extremely important with the chances we're creating as he's a good finisher.

"He's intelligent with his movement. I'm sure we'll see a lot of him in a Wolves shirt this year and I'm looking forward to trying to improve him and his understanding, because I think there's still more we can get out of him."

"When I first got to work with the group I felt there were lots of areas we could improve. We have made inroads into quite a few but we need to be a little bit more threatening."

Meanwhile, O'Neil admits his Wolves side still need to improve their day-to-day work and match preparation at Compton – as he praises 'leader' Dan Bentley for helping 'maintain standards'.

The head coach has had limited time with his squad since arriving just days before the start of the season, as he works on implementing his ideas on the training ground.

Within that, O'Neil believes Wolves can still improve and credits Bentley for his role as part of the leadership group.

"He's definitely one of the leaders, he's very vocal and tries to set an example in training. He's on at the lads to maintain standards," O'Neil said.

"Part of the improvement we can get from this group is how we work in the week and how we try and improve our habits, to create an elite environment that pushes you.