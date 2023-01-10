Wolves renew interest in signing West Ham defender Craig Dawson

Craig Dawson. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

The 32-year-old was set to make a permanent switch in the summer until West Ham’s replacement Jan Bednarek instead moved to Villa on-loan.

As a result, the Hammers pulled the plug on the deal and Wolves were forced to cancel a loan move for young defender Yerson Mosquera.

Wolves are putting a lot of focus on experienced Premier League signings in the January window in order to pull away from the relegation zone, and have now renewed their interest in Dawson.

The former Albion defender was keen on the move in the summer, reportedly to stay closer to family still in the Midlands, and is still likely to be open to the switch.

However, Wolves’ biggest obstacle is expected to be West Ham, who will not be eager to strengthen a relegation rival.

The London club would also need a replacement before letting him go, as Wolves prepare to table a bid ahead of the two clubs meeting in the league on Saturday.

Centre-back has been a key area for Wolves in this window and Mosquera is expected to be allowed out on-loan when they land a replacement.

Dawson was a squad player at the time of Wolves’ original move for him, but has now become a key figure having started in each of the last five games.