Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui hits out at fixture scheduling ahead of Liverpool FA Cup clash

Julen Lopetegui with Maximilian Kilman (L) and Nathan Collins of Wolverhampton Wanderers during a Wolverhampton Wanderers Training Session at The Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground on January 02, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Wolves travel Anfield for the third round tie just 72 hours after Wednesday’s 1-1 derby draw with Villa in the Premier League.

Lopetegui has been left questioning a schedule which has afforded Liverpool, last in action against Brentford on Monday, an extra two days to prepare.

The match is the third of five in the space of 15 days for Wolves, who also travel to Nottingham Forest for a Carabao Cup quarter-final next Wednesday.

“I don't understand how we play in one competition with two days less (rest) than the opponent,” said Lopetegui.

“Maybe one day? That can happen. But two days is a lot. It is a big difference for us.

“We have to play in three days against a Liverpool team who have two days more (recovery). I’m sorry but I don’t understand this. I don’t know why.”

Wolves are assessing Daniel Podence after the forward was forced off by injury after bagging the opener in the draw at Villa.

In a further blow, Lopetegui revealed midfielder Boubacar Traore could miss up to two months with the groin injury he sustained during last month’s warm weather training camp in Marbella.

“It is very bad news for us,” said the boss. “Now we only have four midfielders in the squad and we need to have more. We have to improve our squad. We have to balance it.”

Lopetegui is desperate to add further to the signing of striker Matheus Cunha, who made his Wolves debut as a second half substitute Villa Park.

The plan is to ease the 23-year-old gradually into the starting XI and Lopetegui explained: “He tried to help us. He is going to get better step-by-step but he needs minutes.