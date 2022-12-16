Wolves interested in Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka playing against Wolves (Getty)

The 25-year-old, who United signed for £50million in 2019 under then manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has been made available for transfer by current boss Erik ten Hag.

Wan-Bissaka has made just one substitute appearance this season, on August 22 against Liverpool in the FA Cup, and is surplus to requirements in the North West.

His former club Crystal Palace, as well as West Ham and Leeds, are all reportedly interested in him but Wolves are understood to be firmly in the race.

United could be open to a loan deal with the view of a permanent transfer, for a player that has a contract until 2024, while United have the option of another year in the deal.

Wolves are eager to bolster their squad in January with new head coach Julen Lopetegui targeting competition in defence and attack, and Wan-Bissaka is one of a number of candidates Wolves are considering.

Jonny Castro Otto is currently injured and played no part in the recent friendlies in Marbella, while Nelson Semedo has struggled for consistent form this season.

Wan-Bissaka would add the required competition and pedigree at right-back, in an area Wolves have struggled this season.

The defender has made 127 appearances for United and was a regular until this season.

He has represented DR Congo at under-15 level and England at both under-20 and under-21 levels. Wan-Bissaka has also been called up to the senior England team but is yet to make an appearance.