Wolves 0 Fulham 0 – Player ratings

Rayan Ait-Nouri. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Jose Sa - 8

Aside from one dodgy moment from a Fulham corner, Sa was much better than last week. His penalty save proved decisive and prevented Wolves from suffering a damaging late loss.

Jonny Castro Otto - 5

Jonny is not yet at his best and has looked stale in the opening two games. Suspect defensively and not at his best going forward.

Nathan Collins - 8

A superb performance from Collins who stood-out alongside Kilman. He won everything in the air and was aggressive with his tackles. He barely put a foot wrong.

Max Kilman - 8

A man mountain who is calm on the ball. Kilman was tremendous and looked comfortable in a back four.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 5

Giving away the penalty was very sloppy from Ait-Nouri, who is struggling so far this season. He has a lot more to offer but he needs to get to grips with the formation.

Leander Dendoncker - 7

Dendoncker looks more comfortable in the rigid midfield two and broke the game up well. He won countless duels and covered all thirds of the field.

Ruben Neves - 7

Neves was isolated at times but recovered well. He made one huge clearance to deny Fulham and looked after the ball well.

Morgan Gibbs-White - 6

The forward was marginally better than last week but is still slightly off the pace. Once it clicks for him he’ll succeed. He also worked hard for the team, which should not go unnoticed.

Daniel Podence - 6

Some killer through balls were Podence’s highlight. He should have scored, but linked up fairly well.

Pedro Neto - 6

Neto also should have scored but looked sharper than last week. It’s starting to come together for him, hopefully.

Hwang Hee-chan - 6

Hwang had a good first 20 minutes and then tailed off. He also looked off the pace in the second half. He needs fitness but is currently being shoehorned into a role for the side – and is still having some good moments.

Substitutes

Goncalo Guedes (for Hwang, 57), 6, Nelson Semedo (for Jonny, 78), 7, Adama Traore (for Neto, 78), 6.