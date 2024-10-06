Sheffield Wednesday issue statement on response time after West Brom fan Mark Townsend's death

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Baggies season ticket holder Mark Townsend, 57, suffered a medical emergency half an hour into the clash at Hillsborough and died shortly afterwards. Reports from fellow Albion fans in the Leppings Lane end stand criticised the response time from home stewards and medical staff.

Last week Mark's brother Steve said he had discovered the response time took some 10 to 12 minutes for a medic and defibrillator to reach Mark, who had attended the game with his 21-year-old nephew. Mark had been treated by an Albion fan and off-duty paramedic also attending the game.

But Wednesday, who are conducting an internal investigation while in communication with Albion and the relevant authorities, have responded in a statement that advanced paramedic care were on the scene providing treatment within three minutes of the control room being notified, which was just a minute after the nearest steward was alerted.

Tragic Albion fan Mark Townsend

A statement from the Owls read: “First and foremost, the thoughts of everyone at Sheffield Wednesday remain with the loved ones of Mr Townsend and the wider West Bromwich Albion community. All relevant parties continue to collectively gather the detail and circumstances regarding the tragic incident last Saturday as part of the ongoing review process.

“In the interim, without compromising the review, it can be confirmed that advanced paramedic care was at the scene applying emergency treatment within three minutes of the control room being notified, just over one minute after the nearest steward was alerted. The club will cooperate fully with any investigation that the coroner may instigate and we await the findings of the review process, which will be concluded in due course.

“We can assure every supporter visiting Hillsborough that the club engage medical provision over and above the Green Guide guidance. Sheffield Wednesday reiterate our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr Townsend and everyone connected with West Bromwich Albion.”

A West Brom shirt left on Mark Townsend's seat at The Hawthorns after his death last weekend

Albion wrote to the EFL keen to establish all facts a couple of days after the tragedy and it is understood the club believe a coroner's inquest will be required to ascertain the true events leading to Mark's death. Steve Townsend said he and the family wish for likewise in the search for justice for his brother.

Albion held a moving tribute for the Birmingham Road season ticket holder during last Tuesday's home game against Middlesbrough, in which play was stopped and away fans, as well as players and officials, joined in with a minute's applause.

A fundraising appeal launched by a Sheffield Wednesday supporter has raised more than £2,500 to support the Townsend family.