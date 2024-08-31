Carlos Corberan eyes under-21s chance for West Brom recruits as integration continues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Richard Beale's side host the junior Potters (noon kick-off) at Albion's first-team training base in Walsall in the third Premier League 2 fixture of the new season.

And first-team boss Carlos Corberan – who watched his side extend an unbeaten Championship start with a third win from four against Swansea on Saturday – will be present at the youth fixture as Albion look to use the fortnight international break strategically to help the progress of 11 new recruits.

Corberan has so far used an unchanged starting line-up for his four league fixtures featuring just one new recruit, Torbjorn Heggem, meaning cameos from the bench for other new faces.

The head coach explained that permanent new signings yet to taste many minutes, the likes of Joe Wildsmith, Gianluca Frabotta, Callum Styles and Devante Cole, are all in contention for action for the under-21s. Though rules in the PL2 competition state clubs are limited to how many overage players can start.

Deadline day signings Mikey Johnston and Mason Holgate, who were signed too late to face Swansea, will not feature for the under-21s.

"Yes I will be watching the game because it is important that new players that are permanent transfers of the club have this type of game exposure," Corberan said. "Unfortunately you can only use three over-21 players.

"The idea is to use some of them to give them the option to play minutes on Sunday with the B-team game we play at the training ground.

"I will be here because it's a perfect opportunity to give minutes to players.

"We have two ways to manage the break. Some will have immediate rest with three days off we will give them and some will have a different timetable, because I consider it is important for them to play."

Albion's regulars so far this season will be given three days off before a return to training in the middle of next week, as well as next weekend off during the international break. Corberan admitted he is looking forward to some welcome downtime after a busy and testing summer transfer window.

New signings, those who had varying levels of pre-season with Albion or their previous clubs, will see tailored schedules and injured players, or those recovering, will continue with their rehabilitation.

Grady Diangana missed the clash against Swansea despite training the day before as he tried to overcome a shoulder issue. He is not involved in the DR Congo's upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

There is international commitment for Semi Ajayi, with Nigeria, and Swansea match-winning hero Jayson Molumby, who has been selected by the Republic of Ireland and will face off with England next Saturday at the Aviva Stadium.

Summer signing Ousmane Diakite is in line to win his first cap for Mali after receiving a call.

Uros Racic and Styles are not involved with Serbia or Hungary respectively. On-loan defender Paddy McNair has been called up for Northern Ireland duty.

Beale's junior Baggies, who now play home games at Solihull Moors having switched from Hednesford Town, have endured a tough start to their PL2 campaign. They were beaten 6-1 at Norwich in their opening clash before a 4-0 home defeat to Brighton.

Corberan, meanwhile, admitted after the Swansea victory he sensed ahead of kick-off his side would win due to a pumped-up dressing room atmosphere.