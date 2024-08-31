West Brom 1 Swansea 0 - Report

Midfielder Jayson Molumby continued his own impressive start to the new Championship campaign with the contest's only goal on the stroke of half-time, his first for more than a year.

Carlos Corberan's men were good value for their victory but were almost made to pay for early wastefulness as the south Wales visitors were torn apart from the off.

The Baggies should have been five to the good by the time Molumby settled nerves with the game's only goal. Josh Maja, for whom a couple of headers got away early on, set up the goal brilliantly.

Ten points from 12 heading into the first international break of the season has Albion sitting second behind Sunderland as the new cohort of 11 summer signings settle in.

Corberan used the same starting line-up for the fourth of four Championship fixtures. Both deadline day recruits Mikey Johnston and Mason Holgate were registered too late to be involved against the Swans.

Both were paraded out to The Hawthorns just before kick-off, though, and received a very warm welcome as two former play-off chasing eras combined to the class of 2024/25.

The feelgood atmosphere led into a raucous rendition of The Liquidator and the hosts fed off that.

Corberan's men could have been four goals to the good inside seven rampant minutes as the south Wales visitors were left shellshocked.

Swansea were ragged. Winger Tom Fellows - whose name was cheered with extra gusto as Albion dismissed interest in his services - was denied after 90 seconds by busy Chilean goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux. Darnell Furlong released Fellows with a fine pass and the winger's strike across goal was well saved.

If Fellows was unlucky then striker Josh Maja should've scored.

Karlan Grant, jeered by the away end due to his Cardiff loan last season, deceived his defender and sent in a wonderful cross. Maja climbed well six yards out but his powerful header was straight at Vigouroux.

Moments later Maja flicked a header wide from Grant's cross and, as Swansea lost the ball ambitiously playing out from defence, Molumby's low drive was saved by the busy keeper.

Albion received unwanted early cautions for Molumby and Semi Ajayi, but those aside Swansea were pulled one way and the other.

Swift volleyed well over from range before Grant missed yet another clear chance midway through the half. Albion won it well, Maja's shot was blocked and the rebound dropped to Grant, free in the box, but he couldn't control a half-volley and it skewed wide.

Kyle Bartley was just unable to reach a fine Swift free-kick but Albion were cautioned again with a harsh decision on Torbjorn Heggem, who excelled again.

The hosts' fluency and pace from an electric first half hour fell away. Things became ponderous and sloppy and groans emerged from the stands.

That looked like that for the interval but, as the officials signalled two minutes added, the Baggies struck.

The goal owed to Alex Mowatt's smart first-time pass forward. Maja then - not for the first time - controlled the ball and spun in one silky touch before a clever one-two with Molumby.

Maja was in space in the box and weighed up a strike. Everybody at The Hawthorns barked "shoot" but the striker had other ideas. He squared in the box, it looked like the wrong call but became the right one.

On to the loose ball steamed Molumby to drive hard and true into the bottom right corner. It was the perfect time to score.

Furlong drilled wide moments into the second half but Luke Williams' visitors enjoyed their first spell.

Both Ajayi and Furlong saved their side with crucial recovery challenges after the visitors looked momentarily in on goal. Striker Zan Vipotnik was in goal seconds later but Palmer made an easy save from a tame strike.

Palmer did better still as a deflected shot fell to Eom Ji-Sung. The goalkeeper was out sharply to get on a toe on the ball and deny the South Korean.

Molumby trudged off groggily with an apparent facial injury after the hour as Uros Racic emerged for his debut.

The loan Serb almost marked his bow with an instant goal but his cushioned volley from Grant's cross was just too high.

Albion should've made the win safe with 18 minutes left but Fellows skied a chance one-on-one after being played in on goal.

There were signs the hosts had to batten down the hatches with 10 minutes left, but it was the Baggies - and Racic again - who almost netted. The Serb's volley was better this time from the excellent Grant's cross but Vigouroux saved well.

The hosts held on comfortably as a superb unbeaten start continued.

Albion (4-2-3-1): Palmer; Furlong, Bartley (c), Ajayi, Heggem (Frabotta, 82); Molumby (Racic, 66), Mowatt; Fellows (Dobbin, 74), Swift, Grant (Styles, 82); Maja (Wallace, 74).

Subs not used: Wildsmith, McNair, Diakite, Cole.

Swansea City (4-2-3-1): Vigouroux; Key, Cabango, Darling, Tymon; Grimes (c), Franco; Eom Ji-Sung, Cooper, Ronald; Vipotnik (Bianchini, 62).

Subs not used: McLaughlin, Pedersen, Fulton, Allen, Peart-Harris, Naughton, Abbey, Abdulai.

Attendance: 24,975 (1,787 Swansea fans)

Referee: Anthony Backhouse