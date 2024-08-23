Ex-West Brom youngster on move again year after departing Albion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire born 22-year-old, who came through the academy at West Brom, went on to make 60 appearances for the club after breaking into the first team in 2021.

But last summer, as Albion looked to juggle financial issues in the transfer market, the midfielder, who can also play at wing back, joined the Robins on loan.

The deal was then made permanent in January.

He played 40 times for the Ashton Gate club, but has now departed for League One Blues.

Gardner-Hickman has signed on loan with the view to a permanent deal.

Blues boss Chris Davies said: "It's all about building good depth within the squad.

"He's young still, but he already has good experience in the Championship with West Bromwich Albion and Bristol City.

"He's high energy. He's versatile. And he's a player that fits in profile wise with the type of team we want to be.

"Another example who falls into the category of Championship-level players who believe in the project that we're building here."