Young West Brom defender signs new deal

The highly-rated 21-year-old academy product has agreed a deal which runs through to the summer of 2028.

Taylor has made nine first-team appearances for the Baggies, including his first start in last season’s FA Cup win over Aldershot. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Bolton in League One.

Albion boss Carlos Corberan believes the 6ft 6in centre-back has the potential to be a big player for the first-team in the future.

“We are really pleased to have secured Caleb on a new, long-term contract,” said Corberan.

“He is an exciting young player and we believe he has a high level of potential.

“We will continue being focused on his development to guarantee that he is another successful academy player to have come through at our football club.”

Taylor said: “I’m so happy to be extending my stay here.

“I’ve been here for such a long time and this is the club I’ve always wanted to play for.

“Knowing that I’m going to be here for another four years is a great feeling and I want to keep progressing and force my way into the team.”