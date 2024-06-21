'What about my goal?" West Brom hero Derek McInnes recalls Battle of Bramall Lane
Without fail a video of the infamous Battle of Bramall Lane will appear on social media every year on March 16.
More than 22 years have passed since the clash between West Brom and Sheffield United was abandoned due to one side having a lack of players - the first and only time it has ever occurred in English Football.
The main headlines from the day still remain the horror tackle on Andy Johnson by George Santos, following a previous incident between the two.
Santos and Patrick Suffo would be sent off in the aftermath, with Sheffield United reduced to six men and the game unable to continue through a mixture of dismissals, injuries and no substitutes remaining.
However, there was one man who, despite arguably playing a hand in the incident that sparked an on pitch brawl, had one of his memorable career moments overshadowed.
Albion skipper Derek McInnes had wrapped a 25 yard screamer into the top corner to hand Albion a 2-0 lead before the drama kicked off.
And reflecting on the famous incident while appearing as a guest on the Baggies Broadcast, the 2002 promotion winning skipper joked that his midfield partner stole his limelight that day.
McInnes explained: "A tackle on Andy Johnson and a few head butts! What about my 30 yard raker into the top corner?