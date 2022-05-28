Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

West Brom's Caleb Taylor junior happy to be a chip off the old block

By Joseph MasiWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Caleb Taylor says he doesn’t mind being compared to his father Martin – but the Albion prospect does want to play more games in the Premier League than his dad.

Caleb Taylor of West Bromwich Albion takes and misses his penalty kick as the game ended 2-2 after extra time in the West Bromwich Albion U23 v Wolverhampton Wanderers U23: Premier League Cup Final at The Hawthorns on May 13, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Caleb Taylor of West Bromwich Albion takes and misses his penalty kick as the game ended 2-2 after extra time in the West Bromwich Albion U23 v Wolverhampton Wanderers U23: Premier League Cup Final at The Hawthorns on May 13, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

A towering centre-back, 19-year-old Taylor has been lauded as the best player in the Baggies’ academy by manager Steve Bruce.

Bruce also knows his dad Martin well having signed him when he was in charge of Birmingham.

Also a commanding defender, Taylor Snr enjoyed successful spells as a player with Blackburn, Blues and Watford – with the centre-back featuring in 110 Premier League games.

And Taylor junior doesn’t have a problem when people compare him to his dad.

“It definitely doesn’t get annoying,” he said when asked about comparisons between the two.

“My dad was a very good player. He played for Premier League clubs and England youth teams so to be compared to him is a good thing in my opinion.

“I still want to create a name for myself and do better than he did.

“That’s my inspiration. I want to get to the very top.”

Taylor junior believes it's aided his development having a former player as his dad.

"My dad is very good at giving me advice but he’s never too hard on me because he knows where I am, he’s been in my shoes," the teenager continued.

"He knows there are always coaches telling me that I need to do this better or I’m doing that wrong.

“So he is there for me as a dad. He will give advice when I need it or when I ask for it.

“I think it’s been been really helpful that my parents have gone through all that, my dad having a career and my mum going through it with him.

“That has helped me massively because they both have so much experience so they just give me loads of good advice about the football world and what to expect."

Taylor junior has watched videos of his dad in his playing days. And there is one he likes in particular.

“There are a couple of videos and there’s one I really like when he’s defending one-on-one against Ronaldo,” he added.

“I watch that all the time because it’s crazy to think he did that.

“He got ripped! But it’s Ronaldo so I can’t blame him. No-one gets on top of Ronaldo.”

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Joseph Masi

By Joseph Masi

Football MMPJ

West Bromwich Albion reporter.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News