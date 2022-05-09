West Brom 4-0 Barnsley - Ratings

David Button
The keeper didn’t have a save to make. He did, though, claim an assist for Adam Reach’s spectacular goal.
Assist 7
Darnell Furlong
Back from suspension, Furlong won Albion’s second penalty in what, overall, was a positive display.
Bright 7
Dara o’Shea
The Irishman played some lovely cross-field passes and also came close to scoring with a powerful header from a corner. Untroubled defensively.
Confident 7
Semi Ajayi
Excellent ever since Steve Bruce arrived, Ajayi impressed on the ball here with the centre-back playing a lovely through-ball for Karlan Grant’s second goal.
Classy 8
MAtt Clarke
On what was probably his final Albion, Clarke was played out of position at left-back. He did brilliantly, though, and scored a well-taken goal.
Fond farewell 8
Matt Phillips
A bright and energetic display from the winger, who has shown over the past few weeks Albion missed him while he was injured.
Threatening 7
Jayson Molumby
The Republic of Ireland international has ended the season well. There are areas of his game he needs to improve. But Molumby is a player with potential.
Encouraging 7
Jake Livermore
Playing with a smile on his face, the skipper got stuck into tackles and had a few efforts from distance.
Solid 7
Adam reach
A top professional who also has some quality in his boots, Reach showed his class with a truly exquisite lob.
Quality 8
Grady DIangana
Once again deployed in a front two, it’s exciting that Diangana is starting to look confident again. The 24-year-old producing some lovely flicks and tricks here and also came close to scoring with a smart, low, drive.
Exciting 7
Karlan grant
Scored twice, missed a penalty and also hit the post. Grant took his goal tally for the season to 18 against Barnsley. Without him Albion really would have been in trouble this season.
Goalscorer 8
Substitutes
Caleb Taylor (for Ajayi 62) 7; Zac Ashworth (for Clarke 67) 7; Callum Robinson (for Livermore 71). Not used: Palmer, Kipre, Castro, Gardner-Hickman.