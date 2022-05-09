West Brom 4-0 Barnsley - Ratings

Adam Reach of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-0 during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Barnsley at The Hawthorns on May 7, 2022 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

David Button

The keeper didn’t have a save to make. He did, though, claim an assist for Adam Reach’s spectacular goal.

Assist 7

Darnell Furlong

Back from suspension, Furlong won Albion’s second penalty in what, overall, was a positive display.

Bright 7

Dara o’Shea

The Irishman played some lovely cross-field passes and also came close to scoring with a powerful header from a corner. Untroubled defensively.

Confident 7

Semi Ajayi

Excellent ever since Steve Bruce arrived, Ajayi impressed on the ball here with the centre-back playing a lovely through-ball for Karlan Grant’s second goal.

Classy 8

MAtt Clarke

On what was probably his final Albion, Clarke was played out of position at left-back. He did brilliantly, though, and scored a well-taken goal.

Fond farewell 8

Matt Phillips

A bright and energetic display from the winger, who has shown over the past few weeks Albion missed him while he was injured.

Threatening 7

Jayson Molumby

The Republic of Ireland international has ended the season well. There are areas of his game he needs to improve. But Molumby is a player with potential.

Encouraging 7

Jake Livermore

Playing with a smile on his face, the skipper got stuck into tackles and had a few efforts from distance.

Solid 7

Adam reach

A top professional who also has some quality in his boots, Reach showed his class with a truly exquisite lob.

Quality 8

Grady DIangana

Once again deployed in a front two, it’s exciting that Diangana is starting to look confident again. The 24-year-old producing some lovely flicks and tricks here and also came close to scoring with a smart, low, drive.

Exciting 7

Karlan grant

Scored twice, missed a penalty and also hit the post. Grant took his goal tally for the season to 18 against Barnsley. Without him Albion really would have been in trouble this season.

Goalscorer 8

Substitutes