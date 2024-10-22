Walsall v Carlisle: Williamson trying to get Carlisle moving up table

The Cumbrians sit second from bottom on a mere eight points after registering just one win in their last 10 games in League Two.

Former Wolves defender Mike Williamson, who was in the dugout for MK Dons’ 1-0 win over Walsall earlier in the season, has collected five points from his first six games at the helm. And the new Carlisle boss was pleased with how his side responded to a 4-0 crushing at AFC Wimbledon on their last road trip, as he looks to build positive momentum following such a difficult start to the season.

“We take away from it the character they’ve shown and the courage they’ve shown to play,” Williamson told News & Star.

“Obviously, the result and the performance last week (at Wimbledon) was disappointing, but they’ve shown that they’ve brushed it off.

“We’re going to have blips and that’s going to happen. We’ve got to face that, but we’re looking for positivity.

“I thought the boys did everything they could and it just didn’t come off (in the draw against Harrogate).”

Carlisle have been hit with another injury blow ahead of their trip to the West Midlands with wing-back Archie Davies set to require surgery on his shoulder injury.

Aaron Hayden (calf) is also likely to miss out again, while Bournemouth loanee Daniel Adu-Adjei remains out with a knee injury.

Fellow striker Georgie Kelly is also sidelined long-term with a calf injury, although Callum Guy and Taylor Charters made their first starts of the season against Harrogate on Saturday after returning from injury.