EFL Trophy: Birmingham v Walsall - Skipper backs Saddlers to compete on all fronts

Walsall have made a positive start to the new season – collecting three wins from four in League Two and reaching the third round of the EFL Cup for the first time in nine years courtesy of wins over Exeter City and Huddersfield Town respectively.

Mat Sadler’s men have showcased their big game credentials in the EFL Cup this season and they will be looking to replicate that at St Andrew’s.

The Saddlers have not tasted victory in each of their previous two EFL Trophy campaigns but Matt is confident Walsall can make their mark in cup competitions this season.

“I definitely think so,” Matt said when asked if Walsall can compete on all fronts. “Sometimes you can have one player for a position and I’ve been in that position where you’re happy because you’re playing every week.

“But if I’m being honest, you need competition because when you know you’ve got someone there breathing down your neck. If you don’t play well, they’re there to take your spot.

“So when you’ve got the chance, you know you’ve got to keep performing. That’s what we’ve got here, we’ve got healthy competition.

“The boys are all pushing each other. Even if someone misses out, the encouragement is still there for the lads who aren’t playing or who aren’t involved.

“That always bodes well and if we can keep that going then we’ll be able to be there or there about’s this season.”

The trip to St Andrew’s will be of special individual significance to Sadler, who launched his playing career with his boyhood club.

The Walsall boss made 61 appearances for the Blues, including 11 in the Premier League, and figured 41 times as Birmingham won automatic promotion in 2007.

Walsall pair Charlie Lakin and Ryan Stirk also came through the youth ranks with the Blues.

The Saddlers completed the loan signing of 20-year-old George Hall from Birmingham last week, although he will be ineligible to face his parent club.

Priestley Farquharson is a major doubt due to a thigh injury. The club were due to receive the results from his scan on Saturday evening but an update is yet to be issued.

Meanwhile, Albert Adomah was absent for Walsall’s 2-1 win over Cheltenham Town on Saturday with a shoulder problem.

Fortunately, Sadler revealed that Adomah’s injury doesn’t appear to be serious but he remains a doubt.

Liam Gordon, Oisin McEntee and Josh Gordon are also doubts after the trio were forced off with injuries on the weekend.

Donervon Daniels (knee), Brandon Comley (leg) and Danny Johnson (viral infection) are still expected to be unavailable.