EFL Cup: Walsall v Huddersfield - Saddlers aim to get back to winning ways

The Saddlers will be back on home soil for the first time since eliminating Exeter City on penalties in the previous round.

Since then, Walsall have condemned Swindon Town to a 4-0 demolition at the County Ground before falling to their first defeat of the campaign against Tranmere Rovers in Birkenhead on Saturday.

Nonetheless, they remain unbeaten in two home games this term having also defeated Morecambe 1-0 in their League Two opener earlier this month.

And Walsall boss Mat Sadler is looking forward to attempting to right the wrongs from their previous defeat back at the Bescot.

“It’ll be another tough game against a team from the league above,” he said on the weekend.

“Their game against Shrewsbury will be an interesting one for us to watch.

“Looking forward to us being in front our home fans again after two games on the road.

“We didn’t get the result unfortunately (against Tranmere) so we’re looking forward to two home games and righting the wrongs from today.”

Walsall have reached the third round just once in the last 21 seasons and have fallen to defeat at this stage of the competition on seven of their last eight attempts (winning once).

They head into tonight’s tie as considerable underdogs, with newly- relegated Huddersfield starting the season with three league wins on the spin for the first time since 1979 to occupy second spot in League One.

The two sides have gone down very different paths since drawing 1-1 in their last meeting in April 2012.

Walsall memorably secured League One safety that afternoon while the Terriers went on to achieve promotion via the play-offs.

Huddersfield spent two seasons in the Premier League between 2017 and 2019, whereas Walsall are into their sixth consecutive season in League Two.

On the injury front, centre-back Priestley Farquharson is a major doubt after hobbling off in the 41st minute in Merseyside.

Mat Sadler was unable to provide any further update in his post-match interview although Farquharson’s reaction as he was assisted down the tunnel by the medical staff suggested it was serious.

Albion loanee Reyes Cleary is cup-tied having played for his parent club in a 2-1 defeat at Fleetwood Town in the first round.

The 20-year-old was an unused substitute at Tranmere, although Sadler handed a debut to fellow loanee Nathan Lowe in the second half.

Elsewhere, Brandon Comley (leg), Donervon Daniels (knee) and Danny Johnson (viral infection) are still unavailable.