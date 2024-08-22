What will Saddlers fans see from loanee Cleary?

The 20-year-old, whose formidable goal scoring exploits at youth level once attracted glances from high places, will embark on his very first loan at Bescot.

And Walsall reporter George Bennett caught up with Albion correspondent Lewis Cox to get the lowdown on the Saddlers latest addition.

GB: What can we expect?

LC: An excellent young prospect. He has been around the under-21 set-up for a good three to four seasons now. This loan comes at exactly the right time for him and to be honest should’ve happened 12 months ago and would’ve but for injury.

It’s absolutely the time for him to take his chance and this first loan is perfect for him in several ways.

The timing of it, the location, the relationship between the two clubs. A local boy as well so it’s ideal.