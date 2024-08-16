Swindon v Walsall: Saddlers need to be safe and sound on their travels

Walsall collected just six wins away from home last term and shipped the fourth-most away goals (48) in the division.

They also conceded first in 19 of their 23 matches on their travels and Sadler intends for his team to be a solid unit both home and away during the new season.

He said: “Yes, just being a solid, hard working team is massively important to us. I want this season to be this season and last season to be last.

“I want to make sure we’re all focused on things that happen at different times and now they’re in the past. It’s now about focusing on this season, continuing those relationships and keep working hard together.

“We will be challenged by so many different things throughout the year. Home games, away games, tough moments and not so tough moments.

“It’s the not so tough moments that you have to be right on top of your guard to make sure that you’re ready. The guys at the back and the goalkeepers are challenging each other to be the foundations of the team.”

The Saddlers opened the new season with a 1-0 victory over Morecambe at Bescot last week courtesy of Taylor Allen’s spectacular low strike in the 20th minute.

They followed that up with a shoot-out success over League One outfit Exeter City in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, after Jamie Jellis’ 93rd-minute equaliser sent the tie to penalties.

Josh Gordon, who had been denied from the spot by Exeter goalkeeper Joe Whitworth just moments before in normal time, stepped up to convert the winning penalty in the shoot-out.

On the injury front, Jamie Jellis was unable to train yesterday due to illness which is still affecting the camp.

The midfielder is a slight doubt for the trip to Wiltshire but boss Sadler is optimistic he will be available.

“No (he shouldn’t be a doubt),” Sadler revealed. “He has been unwell and wasn’t in training today (yesterday).

“There has been an illness going through the camp and a few of them have had it.

“Fingers crossed he comes through. One thing I know about Jamie is that he’ll try and run an illness off because he’s got a drive and determination to just succeed.”

Elsewhere, Donervon Daniels had an operation on his knee this week and is set for at least another six weeks on the sidelines.

Brandon Comley is awaiting results on an x-ray on his leg injury which has kept him out of action since mid-July, while Danny Johnson is still on the grass as he continues his recovery from a viral infection.