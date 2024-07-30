Walsall expecting tough test as they prepare for Drogheda test

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Saddlers have travelled across the Irish Sea for their latest pre-season friendly this evening.

And assistant head coach Gary Waddock is expecting a tough test.

“With the link and the connection between the two sides, it will be good, but again it is a pre-season friendly,” he said. “They are in their season so their fitness levels will be high, ours we’re building, but we just need to maintain what we’re doing. It’s a fitness exercise at the end of the day, three points are not at stake, we’re working towards the Morecambe game, but I’m looking forward to it.”

And reflecting on Walsall’s mini-break, Waddock added: “It’s a good release to get away from the training ground for x amount of days, change of scenery, different facilities and things like that.

“Then you know the game time is important for the players – all in all they are very good.”