Walsall beaten on penalties in first ever Trivela Cup

The Saddlers travelled to Ireland to take on the Drogs for the first time - with the Trivela owned clubs battling it out for the inaugural Trivela Cup.

The hosts had a couple of first half chances, while Ronan Maher was denied by the home keeper in the first period - with Josh Gordon firing the re-bound over the crossbar.

It was a tight affair in the second period with a lack of chances for both sides - before the home side went ahead courtesy of their on loan Walsall striker.

Douglas James-Taylor, who joined the Irish side earlier this summer, came off the bench and within six minutes had fired the Drogs in front from the spot.

The on loan forward then almost laid on a second for the home side - before Maher levelled he game up.

They almost went in front moments later as a cross deflected off Harry Williams before being superbly kept out by the home shot stopper.

The game between the two Trivela owned clubs then went to spot kicks with new boy Charlie Lakin missing the opening penalty for the Saddlers.

James-Taylor then converted his before Maher was denied from the spot.

Oisin McEntee and Taylor Allen converted their kicks while Connor Barrett also tucked his away - but it left Cameron Feehan to tuck away his spot kick to give the Irish side the Trivela Cup.