Walsall's Harry Williams delighted with goal on Alverchurch return

The defender, who made 39 appearances for the Church in 2022/23, opened the scoring in the 42nd minute, before Charlie Lakin and Jamie Jellis wrapped up a routine victory in the second period.

Williams, making his first appearance of the calendar year after recovering from a hip flexor injury, added that he will remain eternally grateful for Alvechurch’s role in propelling him into the EFL.

He said: “It was nice to be back and to see a few familiar faces. To cap it off with a goal and a good performance was really enjoyable.

“I’ve got to take my hat off to the likes of Mark Fogarty (Alvechurch sporting director) and Richard Thorndike (chairman). They gave me the opportunity to show myself and they let me go out to places on trial.

“They’re always pushing young lads up the ladder and it’s good to see from a non-league club. I am sure they’ll have a lot more players who will push up the ladder.”