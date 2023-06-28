Walsall appoint Gary Waddock as assistant head coach

Gary Waddock

Waddock arrives at Bescot with over 17 years of coaching and managerial experience. He most recently served as Mark Bonner's assistant at Cambridge United, who he helped guide to promotion to League One in 2021.

The 61-year-old is excited by the vision of the club, and is looking forward to working under Mat Sadler.

“I’m excited by the challenge,” Waddock said.

“I had conversations with Mat and the owners over the last few weeks. It was a thorough interview process but I got on really well with Mat and I’m looking forward to working with him and the owners.

“There’s a plan and a vision with what the owners have put in place and what they are going to put in place so it feels like exciting times ahead.

“I’m looking forward to getting on the grass with Mat and the players and getting our vision across on the playing side.”

Waddock launched his coaching career at Queens Park Rangers - initially serving as an academy coach before being named caretaker manager in February 2006. After leading them to Championship safety, Waddock was handed the reins on a full-time basis.

His first managerial role ended in September 2006 but Waddock remained at Loftus Road to assist his successor John Gregory.

Waddock left QPR for National League outfit Aldershot Town in May 2007, and helped propel them to the league title with an impressive 103 points in his debut season.

He added another promotion to his CV at Wycombe Wanderers with a third-place finish in League Two in 2011, and also worked under Karl Robinson in his role as head of coaching at MK Dons.

A short spell as head coach at Oxford United followed, before spells as assistant manager of Barnet and Portsmouth. Waddock returned to Aldershot in 2016 and twice guided them to the play-offs in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Waddock left Aldershot following their relegation from the National League in 2019, and had a spell at Southend United.

During an accomplished playing career, Waddock reached the 1982 FA Cup final at QPR, and also played for the likes of Millwall, Bristol Rovers and Luton Town.

The former midfielder also played 21 times for Republic of Ireland.

Sadler will have an experienced right-hand man by his side next season, and believes Waddock will be a big asset at Bescot.

“I’m delighted Gary’s going to share this journey with us and share this journey with me,” he said.

“It’s been a really extensive process in finding the perfect candidate that I feel will help bring us on and the perfect candidate for the environment, how I want it to look and Gary ticked all of those boxes.

“He’s vastly experienced, he’s worked at a number of football clubs, been a manager a number of times and every role he has undertaken, he’s done so with professionalism and hard work.

“He’s a fantastic person and he will be a really big asset to the environment here.”