Walsall sign Wolves keeper Jackson Smith on loan until end of season

Jackson Smith (Getty)

Smith, 21, has progressed through the Molineux academy and has been a regular start for the club's under 18 and under 23 sides.

He has previous non-league experience under his belt and now arrives at Walsall providing competition for Owen Evans.

Smith is hoping he can use his time at the Poundland Bescot Stadium wisely and leave a better player.

He said: "It is brilliant to be here.

“The group of flying at the moment and hopefully I can come in and add to that. It is a brilliant club and I am really excited to kick on here.

“I have spoken to Watto (Dan Watson) several times already before getting things over the line here so I know how great of a guy he is already.

"Coming in and working with Owen and George is brilliant. I can see the standard already and how high it is already. Hopefully I can come in and add to that and if not, kind of push it further up.

“Every time you go back from a loan spell you want to go back to your parent club better than when you left it and hopefully, I can come here and leave a better player than when I arrived.”

Last summer he spent pre-season with Wolves in Spain and Portugal - and prior to that had turned out for both Frickley Athletic and Kettering Town.

Saddlers boss Michael Flynn explained his new loanee will provide much needed competition for number one Evans.

He added: “I am really pleased to add Jackson to the group.

“From the conversations I have had with Dan Watson, he is looking forward to working with Jackson and helping him develop as a goalkeeper.