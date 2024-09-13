Glassboys are urged to go again after midweek loss

McDonald’s side have claimed four league wins from seven matches since the start of the season, as well as impressively beating local rivals Dudley Town 5-0 in the previous round of the FA Cup.

But the Glassboys lost their position at the top of the Southern Central Premier table in midweek, beaten 2-0 by Stratford Town.

After recovering from their first loss of the new campaign by going by four matches unbeaten in all competitions, the Stourbridge boss has urged his side to do the same again as they visit Harborough Town in the second qualifying round.

“We will learn from the mistakes that we made,” said McDonald. “The last time we lost we went four games unbeaten.

“We’ve lost again, so can we now go and go another four or stretch that to even five or six unbeaten?

“At the level we are, we have to work very hard and the players do that. The boys have been brilliant so far this season though and we just need to make sure we put in a repeat performance of some of the good ones we’ve had this season.

“If we do that we have a great chance of progressing.”

He added: “It’s going to be tough, we know that. They’re a big physical threat and we’re going to have to stand up to that.”

Stourbridge enjoyed a run to the fourth qualifying round last season – one away from the first round proper.

But Glassboys boss McDonald also stressed patience is key this season. He took the reins at his local side in late-May, and is targeting long-term success with the club he was a ‘supporter’ of.

McDonald said: “Everyone knows they’re going to have to be patient.

“There’s a lot of things that are going to change from the staff to the players.

“The fans have been on board with us and we want to make it a culture at the club where we stick with each other through hard times, but there will be good times.

“We’ve got to make sure we keep our feet on the ground, we haven’t had success in a long time and success doesn’t just automatically come. You have to work and have a base.

“Like every club, you have to build something, and we’re in that process. We’re in a good place and looking forward to the weekend.”

Kidderminster Harriers visit Leek Town for their first match in this season’s competition.

Phil Brown’s side are currently winless in their last three matches, but history is on the Harriers’ side in the FA Cup, having enjoyed a recent run to the fourth round in 2021/22.

Rushall Olympic host Sheffield FC, who are recognised by Fifa as the oldest existing club that is still playing in the world.

Elsewhere, Hednesford Town go to Rugby Town, hoping to reach the third qualifying round stage for the first time since 2019/20.

n Halesowen Town, who are unbeaten in their last four league matches, visit Alvechurch in the Southern Central Premier after crashing out of the FA Cup in the first qualifying round.