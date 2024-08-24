Stourbridge 2 AFC Sudbury 0 - Report

Alex Bradley’s first-half penalty and Toumani Sidibe’s goal after the break sealed a comfortable victory for the Glassboys.

Stour have won both of their opening games at home without conceding a goal, and McDonald is keen to build on that promising start.

McDonald said: “It was a dominant performance – the sort you want to see at home. It’s a new group and we’re nowhere near where we want to be but there are good signs. The team spirit is high and we want to make this place a fortress.”

The visitors started brightly as Myles Cowling lashed a powerful volley narrowly over the bar before Bradley went close for Stour.

The Glassboys almost gifted the visitors the lead on 22 minutes when the Suds’ Joshua Allen beat keeper Ollie Taylor to a long ball, but Joel Kettle was able to clear the danger.

Allen was in the thick of the action again 12 minutes later but this time in his own box where he tripped Stour’s Miro Pais to concede a penalty. Bradley made no mistake from the spot.

Pais was proving a handful down the right and his persistence was rewarded on 65 minutes. The winger breezed past two defenders before drilling in a low cross that Sidibe forced over the line.

Taylor produced a fine save to keep out Ryan Henshaw’s powerful header but Sudbury never looked like staging a fightback.