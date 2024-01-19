Stourbridge keen to kick on after ending losing streak

Victory against Kettering Town last weekend was the Glassboys’ first Southern Central Premier win following four defeats in a row.

With injuries to key players, nothing felt to be going Stourbridge and Broadhurst’s way, but the Glassboys boss was delighted to end their poor run of form and change their ways.

He said: “There’s expectations at the club, there’s expectations within the group, and to lose four on the bounce was not expected so we had to put it right against Kettering.

“There’s always pressure being at Stourbridge.

“The four games that we’d lost, we had been in every game, but I think it was evident that the injuries we’ve had over the Christmas period have affected us. Especially in the final third, losing my four strikers.

“Against Kettering, we had Koby (Arthur) in that week and it made such a difference having a recognised number nine up there who is used to putting the ball in the back of the net.

“There was no pressure from within the club. Outside the club people have their own expectations. But internally, it was all about turning our luck and fortunes against Kettering and that’s what we did.”

Despite sitting 16th in the standings, Broadhurst believes this season is far from a write-off and is targeting the top half with his side’s games in hand.

“There’s a great belief there, and if we hadn’t picked up the injuries to the key players then we would be nowhere near where we are,” he added. “We would be pushing for the play-offs, but it’s not to be.

“We’ve got to knuckle down now, regroup and put together a run if we want to move up this league.

“We’ve got 20 games to play, and games in hand. If we can win our games in hand on Halesowen then we’re a point behind them.

“It’s not the end of the world yet. The lads are coming back fit now. Obviously, we’ve lost Benbow, but hopefully we’ve got good replacements in and we can put a run together. You never know in football, it can turn so quick.”

Visiting Coalville are just four points above the Glassboys and Broadhurst is entering the match with confidence boosted following last weekend’s success.

Broadhurst said: “They would’ve expected to be higher up the table than they are. We’ll go there with optimism and if we can perform like we have done this season then we should be leaving there with three points. But, it’ll be a very difficult game and a great occasion because both teams need three points.”

Elsewhere in the division, Halesowen Town go to Leiston, while the league table is set to change after Nuneaton Borough announced yesterday they would be withdrawing from the league.

In the Northern Premier, Stafford Rangers welcome Worksop Town, while further up the pyramid in the National League, Kidderminster Harriers host Aldershot Town, while in the National League North Rushall Olympic visit Farsley Celtic.

In Northern One Midlands, Walsall Wood welcome Cambridge City, while Sporting Khalsa entertain Quorn and Lye Town visit Spalding United.

Meanwhile, in the Northern One West, Chasetown welcome Trafford.