Stafford Rangers 0 Widnes 4 - Report

A James Steele hat-trick was accompanied by Adam Bott’s strike ten minutes from time to put the game beyond the home side’s reach after a goalless first-half at Marston Road.

The referee ignored calls for a Stafford penalty just nine minutes in and Sean Cooke was shown yellow for going down inside the area, before Stanley Anaebonam’s shot for Boro was cleared off the line by Ben Rydel in the 14th minute.

Sliding Sean Lawton denied Steven Irwin and the visitors an opportunity to pull ahead with three minutes to go of the opening 45, but Widnes found their opener after 61 minutes, as Steele nodded in unmarked at the back post from a half-cleared corner.

Substitute Joe Mwasile blazed wide on the volley as the hosts looked for a leveller, but a right-footed rocket into the top left-hand corner from Steele again doubled the deficit with 15 to go, before Bott broke free and thumped home Widnes’ third.

Steele then slotted past Cam Belford for his hat-trick in the 84th minute to seal a third straight win for the Cheshire side.