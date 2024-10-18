Back to ‘bread and butter’ after Rushall Olympic taste FA Cup joy

Stevens was appointed at Dales Lane in May, following the departure of Liam McDonald, and has since worked to re-build and prepare a new-look squad for the club’s second season in the National League North.

Despite sitting just inside the league relegation zone, the Pics have celebrated Cup success this week after reaching the first round of the FA Cup for the first time in their history by beating Peterborough Sports 5-4 on penalties on Tuesday night.

Returning to league action tomorrow, welcoming Darlington, boss Stevens hopes his side can pull themselves away from the danger zone.

“I think we were probably written off with a lot of change,” the Pics boss said, regarding their success so far this season.

“It’s hard for the manager, players and the club trying to get to know each other. It’s about us to keep improving.

“I’ve always maintained that it’s a new bunch from the summer. We started with zero players practically.

“It’s a work in progress and I’ve definitely seen signs of improvement every week and that’s important. It’s a long season, we’ve got to just keep racking points on the board. It’s the bread and butter; your league position. We’ve won four out of six (in all competitions).

“We’re moving in the right place but we’ve got a lot of tired legs and injuries after Tuesday night.

“We will reshuffle the pack and go again. The FA Cup is a massive bonus financially for the football club and prestige for players and the club and staff, but the league is the bread and butter and we want to kick on.”

Rushall will welcome Accrington Stanley of League Two in the FA Cup first round on November 2.

Stevens is hoping the first round tie can draw support from across the region for his side, and bring a large crowd to Dales Lane.

“It’s brilliant, and for the people of the football club,” added Stevens.

“It puts them on the map a bit, a small town and not blessed with masses of support.

“We took quite a lot of fans away with us (to Peterborough) and I’m sure the people of Rushall, Walsall and surrounding areas will be quite excited about this tie against Accrington.”

Elsewhere, Kidderminster Harriers will look to end their miserable form and stay within touching-distance of the play-off spots, visiting Needham Market.

Phil Brown’s side are winless in their last five league matches, and haven’t secured a National League North victory since August.

Moreover, Harriers suffered a Cup shock last weekend, beaten by Guiseley at Aggborough.

In the Southern Central Premier, Halesowen Town travel to Bishop’s Stortford after just one win in their last four league games, and Stourbridge, who sit two points adrift of top-spot, go to Hitchin Town.