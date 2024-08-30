Kidderminster Harriers set for top-of-the-table clash under lights

The former Football League sides have started the National League North campaign in fine form, winning four of their first five matches each.

But it is the Iron who lead the way by a point having drawn their other match, whereas Harriers lost at Warrington Town on Saturday.

But Phil Brown’s men will be hoping to silence what is expected to be a bumper crowd under the lights at Glanford Park.

Elsewhere in National League North, Rushall Olympic will look to climb out of the bottom four at home to Curzon Ashton tomorrow (3pm).

Unbeaten Walsall Wood host Coventry Sphinx in Northern One Midlands, while Lye Town host Hinckley LR in the clash of the pointless bottom two.

First visits third in the Midland League Premier Division as Lichfield City travel to Stourport Swifts.

Lichfield, last season’s losing play-off finalists, have won three league matches in a row since their opening-day defeat to 1874 Northwich – the second-placed side with three wins from three. With Northwich and fourth-placed Dudley Town in FA Cup action, Stone Old Alleynians and Brocton know they can climb the table with wins.

Stone travel to AFC Wulfrunians, the side Brocton thrashed 6-0 on Bank Holiday Monday with five goals from Reg Smith, while the Badgers travel to winless Atherstone Town. Elsewhere in the division, OJM Black Country host Tividale.

Midland One leaders Smethwick Rangers have a tough test at home to fourth-placed Nuneaton Town – both sides having lost just once in the league so far this season. Meanwhile, Cradley Town travel to Sutton United, Gornal Athletic host Kirby Muxloe, Bilston Town visit Lutterworth Athletic and Wednesfield welcome Leicester St Andrews to the Cottage Ground.

Second-placed Stafford Town – level on points with Alsager Town at the top of North West Counties League Division One South – host Barnton, while Eccleshall visit Cammell Laird 1907 and Wolves Sporting travel to New Mills.

Bewdley Town – second in Hellenic League Division One – travel to leaders Droitwich Spa, looking to bridge some of the six-point gap between the sides.