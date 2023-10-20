Kidderminster Harriers learning as they target three in a row

Kidderminster Harriers assistant manager Jimmy O’Connor

Harriers are looking for their third league win in a row this weekend, but sit second-from-bottom with 13 points, having only taken three victories so far this season.

However, three points separate Kidderminster and 15th place as O’Connor outlined the strength of their division.

He said: “It’s a tough league, and a league that we’re learning a lot about with every game that comes.

“The teams we’re up against have probably been a bit bigger than everybody thought.The important thing is that we’re learning quickly and trying to adapt.

“With the results over the last couple of games and performances, it’s important that we build on them now.

“There’s a lot of ex-league clubs in the division, and big clubs who expect to be in the EFL and aren’t there but are desperate to get back. They set the standard from the top. It’s a fantastic challenge.

“If we were seven or eight points better off now it could be a lot more enjoyable, but it’s important that you learn quickly.

“We have to do things our way, we have to be good at what we’re at and to give ourselves a chance of being competitive and do well in the next part of the season.”

O’Connor confirmed boss Russ Penn will return to the dugout after missing last weekend’s FA Cup fourth qualifying round win over Ashton United due to family reasons, and the assistant stressed the importance of togetherness

“We have got a good mentality, a good strong group and which has been built over three years,” said O’Connor, adding: “We’ve said since day one that our goal this year is to be competitive and have a chance of winning every single game.

“It becomes harder when you’re having tough results and you’ve got adversity and things going against you.

“When you get out of it, you come away with some positivity and it makes you a lot stronger as individuals and as a group.

“We’re not feeling sorry for ourselves. Our last two results, getting two more wins will hopefully give us more belief. We just want to get stronger and stronger.”

Elsewhere, Rushall Olympic welcome Chorley in National League North, while in the Southern Central Premier Stourbridge entertain Long Eaton United and Halesowen Town visit Royston Town.

Stafford Rangers host Bamber Bridge in the Northern Premier, while in the Northern One West, Hednesford Town travel to City of Liverpool and Chasetown host Bootle.