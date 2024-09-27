Hednesford Town out to avoid upset as they close on round one

The Pitmen are just two wins away from the first round of the competition after a convincing 4-1 replay win against Rugby Town.

Hednesford visit Midland Premier outfit Shifnal, who saw off Redditch United in a replay in the previous stage, and are looking to equal their best ever run to the fourth qualifying round in 1982/83.

The Pitmen themselves have not reached the next stage in five years, but enter the cup clash in fantastic scoring form after beating Wolverhampton Casuals 5-0 in the Walsall Senior Cup midweek.

However, this means nothing for boss King, who said: “Levels go out of the window in these competitions.

“I’ve been on the back end of beating premiership teams. It does happen, lower teams can beat you.

“They had a great result against Redditch. To draw at home is one thing and then you think Redditch would win but they beat them 1-0 in the replay.

“We take nothing for granted, not at all and I know if we’re not at our best then we get beaten

“There’s players who have played at a higher level in their team. It’s on the day, anything can happen and if we’re not at our best we will get knocked out.”

In preparation, King says Hednesford have done “proper homework” on Shifnal who former Shrewsbury Town star Elliot Bennett is set to feature for this weekend.

“His CV speaks for itself doesn’t it,” added King. “But they’ve got other players who can raise their game on the day as well.”

The Pitmen are hoping for a better outing than last weekend’s against local rivals Chasetown where King’s side were beaten 2-1.

The Hednesford boss has urged his side to improve their set-piece defending, saying: “It’s in black and white what went wrong (against Chasetown), two set pieces, two corners, two goals which wasn’t good enough from our point of view and is something that we are working hard to address.

“Set pieces have been a problem to us this season.

“Sometimes it’s more difficult than cutting it out. We have to try and find a way of being better in those situations.

“We’re actively in the transfer window to try and get one or two centre halves in.”

In Northern One West, Stafford Rangers welcome Widnes while Chasetown host Trafford looking to extend their unbeaten run to six league games. Mark Swann’s side have climbed to ninth in the standings and two points adrift of the play-offs.

In Northern One Midlands, Darlaston Town go to Loughborough Students, Lye Town host Grantham Town, Walsall Wood welcome Long Eaton United and Sporting Khalsa entertain Rugby Town.