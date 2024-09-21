Halesowen 0 Hitchin 4 - Report

Yeltz manager Russ Penn did not mince his words. “I’m embarrassed, I apologise to the fans and the board. That’s up there with one of the worst, with no endeavour or energy. I’m a bit flat as I didn’t see it coming. We could’ve gone top just a week ago - but that’s not a team that’s fighting, I can’t accept some of those performances today. I’m disappointed and feel let down to be honest.”

Before the kick-off goalkeeper Dan Platt was presented with a plaque to mark his 300th Yeltz appearance.

Hitchin, reprieved from relegation last season, started the game still without a point this season. But the rock-bottom Canaries soon shocked Halesowen by racing into an early two goal lead. Home goalkeeper Dan Platt palmed away brilliantly when Coree Wilson set up George Morrall in space after just 4 minutes but from Morrall’s resulting 5th minute corner defender Lewis BARKER powered home a direct header to put Hitchin ahead.

With the Yeltz in disarray, Wilson put a great chance wide of an empty net from a tight angle just two minutes later after Nat Kelly’s back header fell short of his goalkeeper Platt.

However, Hitchin deservedly doubled their lead at 2-0 in the 14th minute after Wilson shook off Ryan Wynter and set up Morrall to shoot. Although Platt parried the ball away, Rio DEALL swept home the rebound. Platt then made another good save to prevent a third goal after Wilson and Morrall combined in the 20th minute.

Halesowen made little impression in the first period, although a 26th minute shot from Kieren Donnelly was saved by Kyle Forster and Adi Yussuf was unable to convert the rebound. A low, long range effort in the 45th minute from McKauley Manning was then collected by Forster. But it was left to Platt to save the day again in first-half injury time by saving from Wilson in front of goal at the end of a first-half to forget for the Yeltz.

The Canaries continued stride to a comfortable victory after the break, adding a further two goals with no sign of a response from Halesowen.

Deall found MORRALL to volley home at the far post for a fine third Hitchin goal just three minutes into the second period. Just three minutes later Platt beat the ball away from Deall on a lightning Hitchin break and after 71 minutes Wilson’s cross along goal only just evaded Jack Dreyer.

Disjointed Halesowen finally mustered a 76th minute chance when Forster easily saved an 18 yard shot from Todd Parker before substitute Ryan Boothe missed a free 85th minute header from Manning’s free-kick.

Matters only become worse for the woeful Yeltz when new signing Joshua CHIDYAUSIKU latched onto a poor back-pass from home captain Wynter to round goalkeeper Platt and slot into an empty net to make it a sobering 4-0 in added time.

Halesowen Town: Dan Platt; Ben Cassidy (Jak Hickman 49), Nat Kelly (Reece Mitchell 15), Josh Smile, Ryan Wynter (c), Ryan Wollacott, Todd Parker, Conor Tee (Finley Holmes 46), Adi Yussuf (Ryan Boothe 68), Kieren Donnelly, McKauley Manning. Sub Not Used: Patrick Wood.

Hitchin Town: Kyle Forster; Lewis Franklin (Bradley Dixon-Smith 65), Ciaren Jones (c), Lewis Barker (Stephen Gleeson 77), Daniel Sears, Connor Roberts, Harry Titchmarsh, Jack Dreyer, Coree Wilson (Joshua Chidyausiku 83), George Morrall (Reon Smith-Kouassi 90), Rio Deall (Daniel Stokoe 60).

Referee: Benjamin Stott Attendance: 716

Booked: Donnelly (63), Sears (63)

Tulleys Print HTFC Man of the Match selected by WD Garage Doors: Dan Platt

Non-League Paper Man of the Match: George Morrall (Hitchin)