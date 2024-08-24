Chasetown 3 Avro 0 - Report

The Scholars broke the deadlock when George Cater cut onto his right and fired into the far right corner on the 25th minute. Ten minutes later Joe Dunne doubled Chasetown’s lead with a great cross-cum shot that just evaded Grant Shenton in the Avro goal.

The game went further away from Avro’s grasp, when Jack Langston got Chasetown’s 3rd as he put himself into a position where he was able to slot home one on one with Shenton.

Chasetown started the second half as they ended the first coming close when Ben Lund slotted just wide when aiming for the far bottom corner. Five minutes after half time it went from bad to worse for Avro as Deane Smalley committed a second bookable offence that reduced the team in white to ten men. As the game entered added time Avro found themselves down to nine men when Mike Phenix was sent off for dissent.

Overall a great performance all round from chasetown meant they took all three points and set themselves up well for a vital local derby against arch rivals Hednesford town this Bank Holiday Monday.