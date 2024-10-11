City and Badgers clash in a battle of the top two

City have won their last 11 games, and their 38 goals have only been outscored across all competitions by Brocton with 39.

A Lichfield win could see them go 15 points clear at the top, while the Badgers will be hoping to keep ahead of the chasing pack.

Brocton manager Alex Curtis said of tomorrow’s opposition: “Full respect and credit to them. They’re absolutely flying have done really well this season.

“We give them the respect but we know that we can cause them problems as well at the same time, so we look forward to that game. Should be a good afternoon.”

OJM Black Country host a strong Stone Old Alleynians side, who are only a point behind second-placed Brocton, with a game in hand. OJM have won one in the last six and are 10th.

Wolverhampton Casuals have a relegation six-pointer against Uttoxeter as a gap has already started to form between the two sides and 16th place.

Only three points above the relegation zone, AFC Wulfrunians face Romulus with a point more.

Joining them lower in the division, Tividale play ninth-placed Atherstone Town and Dudley Town travel to play-off hopefuls Whitchurch Alport and Stourport Swifts visit Highgate United.

In Midland One, Cradley Town play struggling Paget Rangers who have conceded 16 goals in their last three games. A win would keep them near the play-off race, where Smethwick Rangers and Bilston Town are less than five points away from first.

Smethwick play Stapenhill and Bilston have a big game against Kirby Muxloe.

Gornal Athletic, who have lost their last three fixtures, host Birstall United and Wednesfield have a tough game against Coventry Copsewood as they teeter on the edge of the relegation zone.

Stafford Town face Allscott Heath as they look to extend their North West Counties League Division One South winning run, which stretches back to August.

Eccleshall play in-form Stockport Georgians, while Wolves Sporting face an out-of-form Cammell Laird 1907 side as Sporting look to climb out of the drop zone.

Bewdley Town play FC Stratford in the Hellenic League Division One South as both teams vie for the play-off places.