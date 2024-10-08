Lichfield make it 11 on the spin as they go 12 points clear

City were 4-2 winners against a Shifnal side who pushed higher-league Hednesford Town all the way in an FA Cup replay just four days earlier.

Lichfield are now 12 points clear at the top of the league ahead of hosting second-placed Brocton on Saturday, though have played more games than the majority of the chasing pack.

Jack Edwards opened the scoring four minutes in with a 20-yard free-kick that curled into the bottom left corner.

City’s top scorer made it a brace by the 20th minute from range, but visitors Shifnal levelled before the break.

The visitors scored on the half-hour mark as Brad Maslen-Jones fired into the top left corner, before Joe Cuff equalised with an outrageous attempt from distance which flew over Lichfield keeper James Beeson to make it 2-2.

But a flick-on from Callum Rudd’s long throw was volleyed in by Liam Kirton to restore Lichfield’s lead on 68 minutes, before Rudd headed in a corner on 88 minutes to seal the victory.

It was a big win against a side that beat four higher-division sides in their historic FA Cup run, including Redditch United from two leagues above.

Brocton go into Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash flying high after thrashing bottom-of-the-league Wolverhampton Casuals 7-0.

Reg Smith scored a hat-trick to make it 17 goals from 14 starts, while Will Whieldon got a brace – and Lucas Green-Birch and player-manager Alex Curtis also scored.

Curtis said: “A superb performance again. We took an early lead and never let up. Our movement throughout the team was excellent.”

Looking ahead to the Lichfield game, Curtis added: “We will give them the respect they deserve and look forward to going there and putting on a show.”

Stone Old Alleynians went third after beating Tividale 2-0. Second-half goals from Jack Tomlinson and Harry Minshall left Tividale 15th, while Alleynians are in the thick of a play-off race where only two points separate Brocton from Stourport Swifts in fifth.

Swifts beat Romulus 2-1 with goals from Connor Deards and Kai Adams, while Craig Tuckley scored AFC Wulfrunians’ only goal in a 1-1 draw with Highgate United. They are now 14th in the division.

OJM Black Country could not hold on to their lead against Uttoxeter Town and drew 3-3. OJM are now 10th after goals from Casey Collins, Dan Danks, and Star Mayemba.

Smethwick Rangers are a point off the top in Midland One after a 1-1 draw with Birstall United. Callum North’s goal wasn’t enough to pull ahead in the title race.

Just outside the play-offs, Bilston Town also drew 1-1 with Coton Green to fall to sixth. Shaquille McDonald scored their only goal.

Elsewhere, Cradley Town lost 1-0 to Nuneaton Griff, Gornal Athletic were beaten 2-0 by Nuneaton Town and Wednesfield went down 4-0 at home to Kirby Muxloe. Wednesfield are now only three points above the relegation places.

Leaders Stafford Town beat Runcorn Town 3-0 in North West Counties League Division One South. Goals from Jamie Fox, Eshan Greer and Matthew Hearsey put Town four points clear at the top.

Eccleshall’s Liam Hallam scored as they beat Ashville 1-0. The two sides repeat the fixture tonight in the Edwards Case Cup.

And in Hellenic League Division One, Bewdley Town lost 2-0 to Shortwood United. They are now seventh.